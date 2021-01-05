Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Doctors may resume their nationwide strike yet again after governors rejected the return to work formula deal that medics signed with the Ministry of Health following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

In a statement on Monday, January 4, the council of governors faulted the deal which was signed 11 days ago and ended the doctors’ strike.

The county heads noted that they were not properly consulted in the talks adding that each county should have been involved.

They added that there was no budgetary allocation to cater for the return to work formula in the current state.

Governors noted that they needed a special grant to honour the agreement.

The doctors had called for a strike which threatened to paralyse health operations in the country.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda revealed that Uhuru played a key role to end the doctor’s strike.

The Kenyan DAILY POST