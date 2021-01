Friday, 22 January 2021 – There was shock at a primary school in Kisii County after two pupils were nabbed plotting to attack teachers.

According to a police report, a class six pupil identified as Bravin Makori had carried the knife to school with the mission of stabbing three teachers for unknown reasons.

Bravin was arrested with his accomplice Amon Obonyo Nyambaso, a class 7 pupil, who was to help him in carrying out the brutal attack.

See photo of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST