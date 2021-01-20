Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has tabled an audit report showing how Kiambu County misappropriated Sh 100 million in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

In the report, Gathungu outlined how the Kiambu County governor, James Nyoro, spent Sh 19.5 million on airtime, revealing how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home county has been stealing public money in broad daylight.

The report also revealed how Nyoro’s administration bought 11 phones at Sh1.69 million, an amount the auditors said was above the Sh80,000 for each phone as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The phones include two iPhone XS (max) at a cost of Sh198, 440 each, an iPhone X at a cost of Sh198, 000, and an Ipad at a cost of Sh170, 689, two Samsung S10 at a cost of Sh146, 160 each, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and an Ipad pro at a cost of Sh145, 000 each, and a Samsung Galaxy S4 at a cost of Sh84, 100.

Further, a requisition of Sh18.3 million shillings was made and allegedly issued to various officers as imprest advanced to facilitate various events in the county but auditors established that some of the people who were listed as attendees did not attend.

The auditor’s report also flagged the county for paying irregular Sh62 million to MCAs and County Assembly staff to finance workshops and retreats in Mombasa and Naivasha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST