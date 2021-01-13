Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – There was drama at Mokwerero Secondary School in Nyamira County after a student attempted to hack the deputy principal with a machete, barely a day after another student from Kisii High School stabbed two teachers.

According to reports, the Form Two student stormed the office of the deputy principal, Jared Morara, and attempted to kill him using the machete.

Luckily, Mr. Morara was saved from the brutal attack by teachers and other members of the support staff.

The student is in police custody.

See his photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST