Wednesday, 20 January 2021 – Police have arrested a man who surrendered to Githunguri police station in Kiambu County and confessed to killing his mother alongside his 22-year-old daughter, Mercy Wangare.

The suspect’s mother, Beatrice Wangari, a 72-year-old retired teacher, was brutally murdered on August 22 last year.

Her body was found lying in the sitting room and after she was buried, her family pushed police to bring the culprits behind the macabre murder to book.

As police were continuing with investigations surrounding the murder, the deceased’s son surrendered to police carrying the knives that he allegedly used to kill his mother.

Following Patrick’s confession, detectives visited their home again for further investigations and arrested his daughter Mercy.

Detectives also discovered that the suspects had buried some of the evidence used in the murder in two toilets within the family compound.

The officers from the DCI spent more than 8 hours digging out the toilets and recovered clothes and weapons that the two allegedly used in the murder.

According to Deputy sub-county police commander George Kipkoros, the exhibits recovered will help in the ongoing investigations.

Residents were left in shock after Patrick confessed that he was behind the brutal murder. His family had earlier thought that the deceased granny had been killed by thugs.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

This is where some of the evidence used in the murder was hidden.

