Thursday, 07 January 2021 – An employee of Kenyatta National Hospital in the theatre department has lost his life while having sex with his girlfriend at Dandora Estate, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the deceased, Robert Maina Wanjiru, aged 35 years, invited his girlfriend to his house for some nice time and while they were having sex, he fainted and died.

Shocked and confused, the deceased’s girlfriend Joyce Wairimu Wangari, reported the matter to Dandora police station.

Police rushed to the scene and moved the body to the city mortuary as investigations continue.

Assorted drugs and a medical report were found in the deceased’s house.

Here’s what the police report reads.

