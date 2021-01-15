Friday, 15 January 2021 – Residents of Kasarani in Nairobi are up in arms over the rising cases of insecurity in the area.

Barely a day passes before a case of armed robbery is reported.

Gun-toting criminals are moving around the estate with motorbikes terrorizing the residents and despite many cases of robbery being reported, law enforcers in the area are not doing enough to wipe out these criminals.

Just to show you how insecurity has become rampant in Kasarani, a CCTV footage of an armed thug threatening to shoot a man in the estate during daylight robbery has emerged.

The armed thug, who had covered his face with a hood, pointed the pistol at the victim as his accomplice ransacked his pockets.

The thugs then escaped in a motorbike as passers-by fled for safety.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST