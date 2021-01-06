Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – National Assembly Majority leader, Amos Kimunya, has shocked the country after he criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects arguing that they are not economically viable.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday, Kimunya, who is also the Kipipiri MP, questioned the construction of the Sh 160 billion Nairobi- Naivasha SGR line.

“If you asked me, I would not have built the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. The Ksh 160B could have been put elsewhere because there isn’t any economic activity to guarantee there will be returns on the project in the foreseeable future,” Kimunya said.

The leader of Government Business’s sentiments comes just weeks before the government starts repaying the Sh162 billion owed to the Exim Bank of China.

Uhuru’s Government took the loan in December 2015 and must start making payments after the expiry of a five-year grace period.

Kimunya also criticized the government’s rural electrification program, arguing that the cost was not factored in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST