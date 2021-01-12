Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – There was shock and drama at Kisii High School after a Form 3 student stabbed two teachers on Tuesday morning and left them with serious injuries.

According to reports, the student had been summoned to the staffroom by a teacher identified as Edwin Mokaya for coming to class late.

When the student was asked to kneel, he took a knife and stabbed Mr. Mokaya on the forehead, back, and legs.

Another teacher who tried to intervene was also stabbed.

Then two teachers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Mr. Mokaya suffered deep cuts and he is in critical condition.

The other teacher was treated and discharged.

Here’s a photo of Mr. Okaya being wheeled to the theatre for operation.

