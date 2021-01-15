Friday, 15 January 2021 – Nowadays, it’s hard to find a woman who can stick with you through thick and thin.

But for his guy called Moha, God blessed him with the most amazing woman.

When he met his wife, he was living in his sister’s place since he was jobless.

Back then, life was very tough.

His wife would give him bus fare to go and look for menial jobs.

Later on, they started a small hustle where they would make a profit of Ksh 200 per day.

In 2010, Moha got a permanent job and 2 years later, they got married.

This is how he narrated his inspiring love story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST