Friday, 22 January 2021 – Shakilla’s mother showered praises on her daughter when she accompanied her to an interview on Radio Maisha.

While some parents have been condemning the teen socialite because of her controversial lifestyle, Shakilla’s mother, who acts as her manager, said that she is proud of her daughter and described her as a go-getter.

According to Mama Shakilla, her daughter is very disciplined, contrary to what is portrayed in the media.

“She is a good girl and a go-getter. When she wants something, she has to get it – no matter what. She is very disciplined. As a mother, you, of course, have to get a bit worried when your child is trending in the wrong way.

“But I want to accept her the way she is. At the end of the day, she is still my child. I can’t change that. I have accepted everything that happened to her. We sat down and talked and now she is doing very well. I decided to be her manager because there are some people out there who wanted to manage her the wrong way,” she said.

During the interview, Shakilla clarified that she is 18-years-old and not 19 as alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST