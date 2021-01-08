Friday, 08 January 2021 – The year has started on a low note for Benji Ndolo after he lost his job at Ebru TV.

Benji used to host a show called My Government on the station but a few days ago, he was handed a letter terminating his contract.

The vocal political analyst has taken to social media to rant after he was shown the door.

He said that he resigned willingly and accused the station manager Anab Mohammed of mistreating her employees.

“I will no longer appear on @EbruTVKenyaI have made that decision, I vociferously defend my rights and those of others. Mrs. Anab Mohamed is a Greedy, Disrespectful, Exploitative manager who has no Integrity. She insulted me and cut my pay after I got Covid. See you in COURT!” Benji ranted.

“Mrs. Anab fired my producer Beverly Vugutsa in a very uncouth, cruel, and unprofessional manner and because Bev is so quiet and gentle it emboldened her.

“Kenya is NOT a Shabab colony! Hapana tambua ujinga kutoka kwa yeyote”, he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST