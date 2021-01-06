Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Kenyans took to social media and attacked the County Government of Vihiga for taking the locals for fools.

Trouble started after the County Government shared photos repairing a road that was in deplorable condition in preparation for the burial of Mudavadi’s mother.

Earthmovers, graders and all sorts of road construction machinery were pictured on the site ready for the work.

Kenyans questioned why the County Government waited for Mudavadi’s mother to die to do the right thing.

See how Kenyans reacted.

This the same road that Mudavadi’s guzzler was pictured stuck last year on his way home.

