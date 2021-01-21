Thursday, January 21, 2021 – A senior Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer is among six people who were killed by bandits in Chemolingot, Baringo County on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said Mr. Brian Silale, who was by the time of death was Tiaty Constituency IEBC Administrative Assistant (CAA) was picked at his home by unknown people and later killed and his body dumped in Arabal.

The IEBC has condemned the murder and demanded that relevant government agencies probe the matter to its conclusion.

Following the incident, Rift Valley Regional Commander Goerge Natembeya said an unconfirmed number of bandits had attacked the Arabal area, making away with 50 heads of cattle.

The bandits, Mr. Natembeya said, were pursued by over 70 police officers and in the resulting exchange of fire, some lives were lost.

During the incident, four police officers were injured and taken to a Nakuru hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The incident came just a day after a senior General Service Unit commander was killed by cattle rustlers during a police patrol on Monday night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST