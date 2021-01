Tuesday, 05 January 2021 – Classic FM presenter, Maina Kageni, has taken to social media and flaunted his kitchen.

The husky-voiced presenter is a senior bachelor and despite his wealth and popularity, he put it clear in a past interview that he will never marry.

The well-known presenter said marriage is too much work.

Maina is on leave and this is how he is showing off his culinary skills in his bachelor’s kitchen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST