Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Senators Mutula Kilonzo Jr. (Makueni), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), and Steward Madzayo (Kilifi) have faulted the swearing-in of Anne Kananu as Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

The three senators said the swearing-in was dictatorial and unconstitutional and said it set a dangerous precedent in the country.

“We now have an acting governor who is not elected, pending election (which may not happen) because acting Governor Benson Mutura will resign to pave way for the DG who will appoint a deputy. This is a terrible and unprecedented legal absurdity,” Mutula said.

Ole Kina termed the change of guard at City Hall a travesty of the rule of law.

“The deputy governor being appointed without the appointing authority in office just confirmed that the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko was riddled with ulterior motives,” Ole Kina stated.

Senator Madzayo, who is a lawyer, termed the swearing-in of Kananu as “chipping off of our constitutional foundation.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST