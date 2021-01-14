Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has revealed the hidden secret inside the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Appearing on Citizen TV on Thursday, Mwaura, who has since defected to the camp supporting Deputy President William Ruto, said the BBI proponents have fashioned the document as a tool that will take the ODM party leader Raila Odinga to State House.

The senator said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men are forcing Kenyans on Raila Odinga’s presidency and that is why the document is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

“People are very unhappy, when they see BBI they don’t even see the content. Many people have not even read the BBI document, what they see is Raila Odinga being pushed to the presidency to the disadvantage of William Ruto,” said Mwaura.

The remarks were however dismissed by the Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo who said Senator Mwaura was peddling lies on the BBI.

He said if the President wanted to push Raila for the presidency, the only thing he would do is to nominate a Kikuyu as the Deputy to the ODM leader in a political contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST