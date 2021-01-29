Friday, January 29, 2021 – Vocal Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, seems to have changed tune and is now supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s man, Irungu Kang’ata, for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the whole truth regarding Raila Odinga’s BBI.

Speaking at a breakfast interview yesterday, Murathe said the senator should not be castigated for speaking the truth and warning that BBI would have fallen flat in the the Mt. Kenya region under the “previous stewardship”.

“There is no untruth that he said in that letter and its contents would have been non-controversial had he not chosen to convey the same to the president through a letter,” said Murathe.

“I blame his inexperience and his youth.”

“There are some things you just don’t do with the Head of State,” he added.

According to Murathe, Kang’ata retains respect in the ranks of Jubilee.

“I ask our supporters to cease attacking the Murang’a senator because only his hot blood misled him to write to his boss.”

“It would have been a different ball game had he told the president those things in private,” said the Jubilee vice-chairman.

Kang’ata was yesterday elated about Murathe’s sentiments, saying he had been vindicated by a senior Jubilee leader and remained loyal and respectful to the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST