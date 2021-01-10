Sunday, 10 January 2021 – Detectives have recovered weapons used to murder a family of 4 in the Karura area, Kiambu County.

The main suspect, Lawrence Warunge, a 23-year-old University student, was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

He confessed to having committed the heinous act and led police to a building in Mai Mahiu where he hid the killer weapons.

The suspect threw the weapons in a pit latrine and also burnt some of the evidence in a nearby open field.

He confessed that he committed the murder alone although police suspect that there are other people involved.

Here are photos from the crime scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST