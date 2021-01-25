Monday, January 25, 2021 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has frozen assets worth millions of shillings belonging to Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, terming them as proceeds of corruption.

Appearing before a Nairobi court last week, the anti-graft agency said Wa Iria and his family have been looting Murang’’a county funds through kickbacks on tenders.

In one of the cases, EACC says Wa Iria influenced the award of Sh542, 610,615 media buying tender to Top Image Media Consultants Ltd — a firm the detectives say is owned by the governor’s relatives and associates.

After the payments were affected, EACC discovered Top Image Media Consultants Ltd would wire back the proceeds to Wa Iria through a firm owned by his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani and his brother in law Solomon Mutura Kimani.

The money was later wired to lawyers where Wa Iria will buy properties worth millions of shillings in Nairobi, Nyeri and Murang’a counties.

The properties include a plot in Umoja Innercore at Sh7.5 million and 13 acres of land in Nyeri worth Sh8.8 million.

He also bought 13 acres of land in Nyeri at Sh 26.8 million and dozens of plots in Nyeri Town.

EACC has so far frozen the assets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST