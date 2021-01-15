Friday, January 15, 2021 – Senior government officials from Mt. Kenya today held a private consultative meeting at a Nairobi hotel to chart development plans for the region.

The meeting attended by Ministers, chief administrative secretaries, and principal secretaries was convened by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

It was co-chaired by his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

“This Morning I Chaired a very successful breakfast meeting of senior government officials from Mt. Kenya region and it’s diaspora at Lamanda Hotel Nairobi,” Tweeted Munya.

They resolved to form a committee led by the two co-chairs to discuss economic empowerment of the Mt Kenya people through agriculture.

The team will lay down plans for the tea, coffee, milk, and horticulture industry in a bid to boost farmer’s returns.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, CS Macharia, Energy PS Joseph Njoroge, Education CAS Zack Kinuthia, and Agriculture CAS Annie Nyagah were named as members of the committee.

The committee would also chart the way forward for the region, including their preferred presidential candidate for 2022.

An attendee said the deliberations followed the ‘emerging political concerns in the region.’

The team also discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and how to engage Mt Kenya on the document.

According to another one of the attendees, it is important for them to find a better approach to sell BBI in the region.

“We evaluated the letter by Kang’ata and we find merit in it.”

“We cannot fail the president and therefore, it is important that we handle this matter effectively and efficiently,” the official said.

Senator Irungu Kang’ata alluded to this in his recent terse letter to the president warning that the BBI was bound to be defeated in the region.

