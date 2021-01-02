Saturday, January 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of his security officer, who committed suicide in mysterious circumstances.

Through his Director of Communication, Emmanuel Tallam, Ruto confirmed that the deceased, David Too, was attached to his press unit as a driver.

Tallam further explained that Too, who was a prison warden, was not part of Ruto’s security detail.

“The deceased was not in the DP’s security team but was a prison officer working as a driver in our communication team,” stated Tallam.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga told the press that the deceased did not leave behind a suicide note.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

“I was present when the body was retrieved from the dam and no suicide note was found,” he explained.

It is suspected that Too jumped into Ngeria dam in Uasin Gishu on Friday morning, January 1, three days after visiting his family.

His brother, Aaron Sing’oei suspected that Too killed himself due to pressure after he lost a camera under his watch.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of our staff member David Kiprotich Too.



Corporal Too was dependable, approachable, took pride in his work and strived to put things right. pic.twitter.com/qs4uSLVoIP — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 2, 2021

