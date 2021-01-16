Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday received his longtime critic and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to the Hustlers Nation in an event attended by thousands of Bomet residents.

The move marked the end of their rivalry, which in the real sense, had not worked for Isaac Ruto, who was working in cahoots with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

During the event, the philanthropic Ruto even gifted Isaac Ruto a wheelbarrow.

“I have come with Isaac Ruto, the man whose party symbol, Chama Cha Mashinani, is gumboots.”

“Today we will give him a Wheelbarrow, then he disassociates himself with gumboots,” the DP stated.

On his part, Isaac Ruto welcomed the DP to Bomet as he hinted at a possible collaboration.

During the rally, DP Ruto also dismissed claims by ODM leader Raila Odinga that the country should consider rotational presidency as an attempt to ethnicize the 2022 succession politics.

The DP added that the changes being pushed by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) were not a priority for Kenyans at the moment.

