Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is giving his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, sleepless nights going by the number of night meetings organized at State House and other key government installations.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru‘s men on Tuesday met at a hotel in Nairobi where they deliberated on how to drum up support for Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) in Mt Kenya and how to tame Ruto’s ‘hustlers movement”.

The meeting involved the Jubilee leadership team in National Assembly and senate led by Amos Kimunya and Samuel Poghisio.

The Jubilee party secretariat was represented by Raphael Tuju

Here is the list of those who attended.

1. Karanja Kibicho

2. Raphael Tuju

3. Amos Kimunya

4. Samuel Poghisio

5. Irungu Kang’ata

6. Maoka Maore

7. Fatma Dulo

8. Jimmy Angwenyi

9. Adan Keynan

10. State House Representative.

