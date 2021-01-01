Friday, 01 January 2021 – Socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, confirmed that she is dating Somali businessman Jamal while wishing him a happy birthday.

The high-end flesh peddler showered Jamal with praises and confessed that although she has dated many men in the past, he remains the best.

Besides owning several matatus in the city, Jamal is involved in tax evasion through an import business that he runs in Eastleigh.

The youthful and flashy city businessman cruises with top of the range vehicles among them a Range Rover and a V8.

Amber Ray has landed another ‘ATM card’ after parting ways with gold conman, Zaheer Jhanda.

See photos of her boyfriend’s machines.

