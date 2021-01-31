Sunday, 31 January 2021 – Former Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has a palatial home at Mua Hills that is located 10 kilometers from Machakos town.

According to sources, Muthama has converted his palatial home into a political campaign command centre for the ‘hustler movement’.

Opinion leaders, professionals as well as political aspirants have been flocking to Muthama’s Mua Hills home as he works day and night to revive his political career ahead of the 2022 general elections.

His ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, was previously living in the palatial home.

Here are photos of the lavish home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST