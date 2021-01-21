Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed a strategy by ‘deep state’ and State House gatekeepers of betraying Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Since March 9th, 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been working together with Raila Odinga and like the proverbial hyena, the latter is hoping that the former will endorse his 2022 presidential bid.

On Thursday, Itumbi said Raila Odinga will be shocked in 2022 because already ‘deep state’ and ‘Harambee House’ prefects are planning to betray him.

The self-proclaimed ‘Hustler’nation’ spokesman claimed there are already plans by ‘deep state’, through Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka to form an outfit by the name KENYA MOJA.

According to Itumbi, the new party will be used to pull Kalonzo and Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi together and isolate the ODM party leader.

“Deep State through Wiper has registered One Kenya Movement (OKM) The slogan is Kenya Moja Kenya Moja, incidentally is also the BBI slogan and clarion call. The idea is to pull out Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon Musalia W Mudavadi from Raila Odinga and therefore Isolate him. By weakening Tinga, the Harambee House prefects hope to create another alternate Coalition and in their thinking force Tinga to join them. They are clearly not seeing all the other options available to Tinga,”Itumbi alleged on his Facebook page.

