Friday, January 22, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused a scene at ODM leader Raila Odinga’s offices at Capitol Hill, Nairobi, yesterday, after storming past security guards manning the gate.

Sonko had demanded to have a meeting with Odinga, who was holding discussions with representatives of Githurai traders.

He further attempted to force his way into the former Prime Minister’s office but was repulsed by guards at the door.

It was not ascertained why Sonko wanted to meet Odinga.

However, the embattled politician claimed that the African Union Representative had scheduled a meeting with him.

His allegations could not be substantiated.

Nairobi County Director of Communications, Jacob Elkanah, declined to respond to questions over Sonko’s drama and instead referred the matter to the former governor’s personal spokesperson Benson Mulwa.

But when contacted, Mulwa also played cagey with the details claiming that he was not aware of any developments.

“I have been in court the whole day and I am not privy of any information,” he said.

