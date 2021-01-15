Home Forum See how RUTO takes his followers for fools – This man is... See how RUTO takes his followers for fools – This man is a political conman(PHOTO) January 15, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This is why UHURU and RAILA are afraid of RUTO’s wheelbarrow movement (PHOTO) This Sunday on NTV LANES: See the fee structure of the Kenyatta Family owned Peponi School – People have money (PHOTO) Compare this Government funded school and Peponi School owned by the Kenyatta family (PHOTOs) Your greedy leaders are getting ready for 2022 (SEE PHOTO) How many modern women still do this? We just have a bunch of useless slay queens (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow