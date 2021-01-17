Sunday, 17 January 2021 – On Saturday, Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade made several stop-overs while touring Kajiado County.

As usual, Ruto was selling his hustler movement agenda in the county but when he made a stopover at Kiserian with the TangaTanga team to address residents, they faced resistance.

When one of the leaders aligned to the Deputy President asked residents whether they will agree to work with him, they booed him in unison saying “Hapana Hapana(No!No!No!)”

Watch video.

