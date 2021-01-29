Friday, January 10, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, is the man of the moment after he deflated the ego of Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, during a live interview on KTN, on Thursday evening.

Murathe is among powerbrokers surrounding President Uhuru Kenyatta, issuing threats and intimidation to all those opposed to the president.

However, during the interview hosted by KTN’s presenter, Sophie Wanuna, Murathe met his match after he was scolded like a child by the Tangatanga strongman.

Gachagua told Murathe that before President Uhuru Kenyatta assumed power in 2013, he was broke like a church mouse but he has since made deals with the Chinese that have made him an overnight billionaire.

Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto‘s point man in the Mt Kenya region, also termed Murathe as an extortionist, who has made billions out of the vice.

Murathe did not fight back, only putting on a sheepish smile meaning he was cornered like a rabid dog.

Here is the video clip of Rigathi Gachagua teaching Murathe a lesson.

The Kenyan DAILY POST