Friday, January 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has laughed off threats by Amani National Congress (ANC) of impeaching Deputy President William Ruto.

On Tuesday this week, ANC Deputy Party leader, Ayub Savula, said the Musalia Mudavadi-led party will table an impeachment motion against Ruto for allegedly undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto swore to serve the people of Kenya, diligently, by assisting the government to prosecute the government agenda but Ruto has deviated, subverted his oath of office to loyally serve the President. Ruto has shamelessly with bare-knuckle called a whole President a tribalist. How can you call your boss a tribalist?” Savula posed.

But speaking on Thursday, Sifuna said ODM will not take part in Ruto’s impeachment motion.

“We are not interested in sideshows. Our focus is to drum support for the Building Bridges Initiative. Let them embark on that process on their own,” ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said.

He, however, said the best thing one would do if they are in disagreement with their boss is to resign.

“If you have any moral ground, when you differ with the political party on which you were elected, the thing to do is to resign. But there’s no principle when it comes to William Ruto, so we don’t expect him to resign,” he added.

