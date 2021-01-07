Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Vocal Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is an openly polygamous man.

Muigai proudly flaunts his two wives, Njeri and Queen Stacey, and occasionally showers them with romantic messages.

The singer revealed in a past interview that he married his second wife after he parted ways with his first wife Njeri for quite some time over a domestic dispute.

However, he later ironed out his differences with his first wife and after they reconciled, she agreed to cohabit with his second wife.

Interestingly, Muigai’s wives relate well and treat each other like blood sisters.

Check out the photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST