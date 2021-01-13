Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has responded to the Amani National Congress (ANC) party after it threatened to impeach Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, ANC deputy Party leader, Ayub Savula, said the Musalia Mudavadi-led party demanded that Ruto resigns from the government or be impeached.

“He says he has 150 MPs in the National Assembly. We’ll see about that very soon. Insulting the President is against the Constitution,” Savula said.

Through her official Facebook page, Ngirici mocked ANC leadership saying impeaching Ruto is as hard as getting Jeremiah Kioni’s vote.

“Just to remind ANC leadership that while seeking relevance, impeaching the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya is not as easy as serving as Vice President for only 3 months in 2002 but twice as hard as getting Jeremiah Kioni’s vote. Hon Musalia W Mudavadi Bushere?” Ngirici wrote.

Ngirici is one of Ruto’s diehard supporters in the Mt Kenya region.

