Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – Detectives have finally cornered the heartless man who killed his girlfriend in Mwiki, Karasani, last week, and burnt her body.

According to DCI, the man had been hiding in Kayole since Friday.

His phone signal was tracked there, prompting the sleuths to swing into action.

After he realized that he had been cornered, he threatened to jump from the 5th floor of the residential plot that he was living in while holding knives.

However, detectives managed to convince him not to commit suicide and arrested him.

Officers involved in the operation had a hard time whisking him to safety since an irate mob had gathered around baying for his blood.

Watch video shared by DCI.

