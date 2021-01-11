Monday, January 11, 2021 – A young man in Kayole was yesterday manhandled during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in the area.

Ruto was speaking to residents in Kayole after attending a church service at House of Hope Church, Kayole, Embakasi Central, when the incident happened.

Youths gathered around Ruto’s convoy as he was addressing the residents, most of them demanding to speak to him in person.

One particular youth attempted to weave his way through the packed crowd, as the huge mass of people continued to chant.

The policemen stepped in and blocked the youth from reaching the Deputy President who was speaking about the dangers of divisive tribal politics.

A puzzled Ruto cut short his speech briefly and asked the police to allow the young man to move forward so he could speak.

“What does the young man want? Let him come, allow him to come… bring him to me. I want him to come here, stop pulling him… where are you taking him?” asked Ruto.

The young man, however, failed to make his way to meet and address Ruto as he continued with his speech as the police later calmed down the situation.

Ruto also took the time to drum up support for Bishop Margret Wanjiru whom he endorsed for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

“Margaret Wanjiru is the right candidate for the hustlers of Nairobi, and all of us will rally behind her. Are we together?” DP Ruto stated.

The DP further promised to streamline the capital, vowing to help the county regain its former glory. “This time around, I can assure you, hii Nairobi tutainyorosha,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST