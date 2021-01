Monday, 04 January 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has started copying Deputy President William Ruto’s PR stunts by aligning himself with ordinary citizens, popularly known as hustlers.

The wealthy Senator, who is said to be eyeing the Presidency in 2022, visited a dingy restaurant where he interacted and dined with ‘hustlers’.

However, looking at his face, you can see the disconnect between him and ordinary Citizens.

Just watch this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST