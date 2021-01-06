Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Jubilee slay queen politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has taken to social media and shared a throwback photo that landed her in trouble with her dad.

Karen appeared on the cover photo of Pulse Magazine dressed to kill and when her father saw the photo, he went mad.

When she was featured on the weekly entertainment pull out as a cover girl, she was about to join law school at the University of Nairobi.

She also had a passion for modeling.

Her fathe, Mr. Nyamu, was worried that she was losing track and even questioned her whether she will be able to concentrate in school after he came across that controversial photo.

Edgar Obare unearthed the photo when he was trying to dig Karen Nyamu’s past and she hilariously commented on the photo saying, “Thanks for this memory, nilisomewa na Mr Nyamu hio siku nkaulizwa kama nitasoma. I was about to enroll for law school,”

