XtraMed Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company in East Africa, with our headquarters in Nairobi.

We are seeking to recruit Medical Sales Representatives.

Successful candidates will be responsible for undertaking the assigned sales and marketing responsibilities and achieving the set sales targets.

Medical Sales Representative Job Primary Responsibilities

Ensure the delivery of brand, category and customer objectives, whilst ensuring the delivery of agreed top-line, bottom-line, pricing and distribution targets.

Act as the internal and external ‘Customer Champion’ ensuring customer relationships are established and maintained through partnership, collaboration and co-creation.

Create and implement a customer account plan.

To steer the region’s growth by adapting strategies as set by the organization to gain distribution, market share, maintain and improve presence at POS versus competition.

Present and sell company products to existing and potential customers.

Successfully introduce and establish new products into the market.

Prepare action plans and schedules to identify potential Customers and to project the number of contacts to be made.

Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activity.

Manage excellent Customer relations through regular phone calls and other follow- up visits.

Identify and resolve Customer issues in a timely manner.

Prepare a variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up, and adherence to goals.

Communicate competitive product developments, launches / re-launches, opportunities, special developments, information, or feedback gathered through field activity to the Field Lead.

Coordinate merchandising activities to gain, optimize and maintain shelf image.

Propose/ develop and implement special sales activities to reduce stock.

To co-ordinate the organizations customer investment strategy, maximizing long-term profitable growth within the set parameters.

Carry out continuous professional education and updates on products.

Assist the finance team in collecting payments

Requirements for the Medical Sales Representative Job

Mandatory experience as a Medical Sales Representative

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and other IT skills

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Fast learner and passionate about sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

Minimum of Diploma in Sales and Marketing or its equivalent: background in life sciences or physiotherapy is an added advantage.

Willing to up to 50% of the time – primarily to meet clients.

Working days: Monday – Saturday

Commencement: Candidates MUST be available to start immediately.

Remuneration: Ksh 25,000 (Gross)

How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply by sending their C.V. and cover letter to hr@xtramed.co.ke.

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis.

Clearly indicate on the email subject line ‘Medical Sales Representative’.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted