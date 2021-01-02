Saturday, January 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s staffer, David Too, is no more.

This is after he committed suicide yesterday under mysterious circumstances.

It is suspected that Too jumped into Ngeria dam in Uasin Gishu on Friday morning, January 1, three days after visiting his family.

His brother, Aaron Sing’oei, suspected that Too killed himself due to pressure after he lost a camera under his watch.

The camera had allegedly been stolen by unknown people who broke into his house on Tuesday, December 29.

“The deceased who has been working with DP Ruto’s security team came home on Tuesday because that day we had a family meeting.”

“He had a camera which was stolen and he reported the matter to the police.”

“It is unfortunate that he took his life.”

“He called me in the morning at 8:57am and told me that he was under pressure.”

“He then hang up.”

“When I called back and he did not answer.”

“I only discovered later that he had taken his life,” explained the brother.

May the soul of David Too rest in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST