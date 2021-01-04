Monday, 04 January 2021 – Former Churchill show comedian, George Maina Njoroge, who is popularly known as Njoro the Comedian, has lost his father.

Njoro announced the sad news to his fans and stated that the untimely death of his lovely father has taken a toll on him.

“Am broken, totally broken, where do I even start, or what should I even do. Dad why now ??Rest in peace Dad .r.i.p baba njoro till we meet again lala salama….I loved you and will always do. .shine on your way Dad” he posted on social media.

Njoro disclosed in an interview last year that his father had been in and out of the hospital on several occasions after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He also shocked his fans after disclosing that he had attempted to commit suicide three times after falling into depression.

“…My depression was very bad, at least sai kuna madawa nilikuwa nakunywa but again tena kuna shida ingine Mzee nay eye akakuja akakuwa msick sana. Akapatikana na cancer, sasa unaona hiyo pressure yote, uko na watoto pale. Mzee ni Cancer ya Tumbo” he disclosed.

