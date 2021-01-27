Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – State machinery and operatives have gone full throttle in ensuring that Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t clinch the presidency in 2022.

Three weeks ago, Ruto’s allies launched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which according to insiders, is DP’s political vehicle in 2022.

However, on Tuesday, residents of Kabartojo, Baringo North, woke up to an unpleasant surprise after they found UDA offices painted black.

The office, hardly two days old, had its name and logo painted using black engine oil.

Almeida Ayabei, the UDA chairperson, Baringo County, said the black ‘paint’ was applied late in the night and pointed an accusing finger at their political opponents.

“I suspect our opponents did it and I dare them to come out and do it during the day,” Almeida said.

Almeida maintained that the ‘hustler movement’ will not be intimidated and the office will soon be operational.

The Kenyan DAILY POST