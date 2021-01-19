Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Johnston Muthama’s visit to Matungu Constituency has angered many Kenyans.

This is after the former Machakos Senator shared a photo of himself alongside former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Eliud Owalo posing in front of a chopper.

Netizens were drawn into the debate, criticizing the leader for moving across the country in choppers, yet pushing the hustler and wheelbarrow agenda to common Kenyans.

Muthama led the pro-Ruto team to Matungu to conduct campaigns for the party’s candidate Alex Lanya ahead of the by-election to be held on March 4, 2021.

“People of Matungu, We look forward to a massive Hustler wave as we gear for the March 4th elections.”

“Alex Lanya being the UDA Kenya candidate, is ready, willing and able to work with the people of Matungu.”

“Hassan Omar, Eliud Owalo na mimi tuko ground pamoja na nyinyi,” Muthama stated

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohammed, took a jab at the Muthama, criticizing the Hustler Nation’s narrative.

Junet reposted Muthama’s photo captioned, “The hustlers are off to Matungu constituency for campaigns with their Wheelbarrow and Mkokoteni.”

A section of Netizens criticised the leaders for “preaching water while sipping wine” arguing that they should stop feeding members of the public with “fake” narratives.

“Imagine you fly in a chopper and try to convince me about riding a bike, or walking we’re in the same calibre of a hustler nation,” Calvin Mtima opined.

Ahmed Mohammed, popularly known as Asmali, argued that the photo had brought about a “bad taste, even from a PR perspective.”

UDA’s Lanya is expected to face off in Matungu against ODM’s David Were, ANC’s Peter Oscar Nabulindo among other leaders.

