Friday, January 22, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party yesterday took an unprecedented step to summon Deputy President William Ruto, who is also the deputy party leader, for disciplinary action for undermining the party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto was given only 7 days to respond, failure to which things will not be too good for him.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, said Ruto’s fate is already sealed, although he noted that he will follow up on the summon letter issued to Ruto by Jubilee’s Nakuru Branch Secretary-General Peter Cheruiyot.

“The disciplinary committee is aware of the proceedings and they will handle the issue and report to me.

“I will take them to the Jubilee National Management Committee then the National Executive Committee will make a decision and seal their fate,” Tuju added.

Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, said that she was ready to act and ascertain whether UDA was a legal party and whether or not it was under Jubilee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST