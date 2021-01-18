Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sounded a warning to looters of public coffers that their days are numbered.

Speaking during an interview, Uhuru said those who have looted from the public will pay dearly as he has already unleashed state machinery to recover the loot at all cost.

He noted that the Building Bridges Initiative, which came about as a result of his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, seeks to address the endemic corruption that has bedeviled the country for decades.

The Head of State noted that those opposed to BBI, like Deputy President William Ruto, fear that BBI will bring their empires to ruin that is why they are fighting so hard to make sure it does not see the light of day.

However, he warned them that their days are numbered because his government will recover every single cent they have looted.

“Kenyans should not be blinded by noise that BBI will use Ksh2 billion or Ksh14 billion.”

“How much has been looted by some of those complaining the loudest which we are trying to recover from them now,” he explained.

