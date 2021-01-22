Friday, January 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally unleashed state machinery to tame Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, from infiltrating Mt Kenya.

On Thursday, Uhuru held a secret meeting with his advisors, who advised him that unless he does something draconian, Ruto is the new kingpin of Mt Kenya.

During the meeting, a worried Uhuru is said to have ordered top government officials from the region including Cabinet Secretaries and parastatal chiefs to camp in the region for one month to neutralize Ruto and campaign for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The state officer’s task would also explain to residents the benefits of the initiative and ‘set the record straight’ on government projects amid claims the President has abandoned his ‘people’ and is working to benefit the elite.

A recent poll by Tifa showed President Kenyatta’s Central bastion is the weakest link in the BBI push, with only 36 percent of his supporters saying they would vote YES.

By contrast, 66 percent of those surveyed in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s bastions said they would support the BBI’s proposed constitutional changes.

Apart from CSS, Chief Administrative Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of parastatals will also be involved in Operation Salvage BBI.

Mount Kenya is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the BBI and would get at least 14 new constituencies.

Nakuru will get five additional constituencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST