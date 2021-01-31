Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s brother, Dr. Oburu Oginga, has compared Deputy President William Ruto’s current political undertakings to those of his late father, Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Speaking during an interview yesterday as the family marked 27 years since Jaramogi’s death, Oburu stated that his father made a mistake while serving as Jomo Kenyatta’s deputy.

Oburu noted that the mistake bore resemblance to the current situation between DP Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that at the beginning, Jaramogi and Kenyatta enjoyed a great friendship that saw the former VP represent Central Kenya besides championing for Kenyatta’s release from detention.

Oburu stated that Jaramogi was emotional about his relationship with Kenyatta and could not stand anyone criticizing Kenya’s first president.

However, their relationship later deteriorated after they differed on political and economic ideologies.

“Jaramogi believed in an approach which was more socialistic in nature but Kenyatta believed in the capitalist way of development,” Oburu stated.

He revealed that at one point, he had advised his father to quit politics, but he refused and continued to champion the rights of the people. Jaramogi later resigned as VP.

Oburu stated that his father thought he could clinch power just because he was popular, referencing it to the current situation with DP Ruto.

“I asked him, why didn’t he just persevere as VP and enjoy the pecks of VP.”

“Like the same situation of Ruto now and Uhuru, because he was very popular and thought he was going to use that popularism and take power and change things the way he thought.”

“He later learned he made a mistake,” Oburu stated.

He noted that his father’s decision to oppose the president and quitting as VP would later strain his chances of leading the country.

Oburu’s sentiments come at the back of political tension in the country pitting DP Ruto, his allies, and supporters against proponents of the famous handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The DP and his allies have openly criticized decisions undertaken by the president, leaving little to be desired of the once publicized bromance between the two leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST