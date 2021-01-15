Friday, January 15, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is now regretting why he went against Deputy President William Ruto, who is now the de facto Kalenjin kingpin, in 2017.

Speaking yesterday, Isaac Ruto noted that going against Ruto cost him the Bomet governorship in 2017, when he was defeated by the late Joyce Laboso, who had the backing of Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As a result, the former Bomet governor said he can’t make the same mistake again come 2022.

The Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader is reportedly on his way to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

He is banking on Ruto’s support to recapture his seat.

“I may be the one who needs his support in 2022,” Isaac stated.

