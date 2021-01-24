Sunday, January 24, 2021 – KANU leader and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has hinted at forming a post-referendum coalition with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ODM to ensure Deputy President William Ruto and his fellow hustlers do not ascend to power come 2022.

Speaking in Laikipia County yesterday, Gideon noted that leaders of the various political parties spearheading the constitutional amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) may enter into a partnership that will form the next government.

He hinted that the partnership was likely to bring together President Uhuru Kenyatta, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.

According to Gideon, changes being sought by those behind BBI are meant to make Kenya a better place for all.

He urged Deputy President William Ruto and his fellow hustlers who are opposed to BBI to form their own coalition and meet at the ballot.

He added that those opposing the BBI were free to form their own coalition.

At the same time, Gideon dismissed claims that the BBI was about creating positions.

“When in government, it will be a government for all.”

“Our formation is the winning team.”

“You do your calculations.”

“BBI is not about individuals; it’s about Kenyans and how we will move going forward,” he said.

He urged Laikipia residents to unite and join the BBI train.

“We have the best team that includes all leaders and people at the grassroots levels,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST