Monday, January 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has announced his candidature for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking a day after promising a scorched-earth campaign against political detractors, Raila said he had not abandoned the presidential race.

He told his competitors, among them Deputy President William Ruto, to prepare for war because he is bringing his full machinery that will ensure he ascends to power in 2022.

However, he said he must first deliver the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He described BBI as a process of sifting the grain from the chaff “so that we can go directly to the mill”.

“It is a tactical retreat before I advance.”

“I have not surrendered, we are advancing and we are certain that we are going to succeed,” said Raila while answering questions from Muslim clerics and scholars in Mombasa.

Raila said he has had a close working relationship with Muslims and urged them to support the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST